Man pleads guilty to punching a police officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of sucker punching a police officer is pleading guilty.

Derek Leon Richey, 52 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to 4th degree assault on peace officer.

Rochester police say an officer found an apparently intoxicated Richey on July 20 and took him to St. Mary’s Hospital. Once they arrived, the officer says Richey punched him in the jaw and he had to shoot Richey with his Taser.

Richey’s sentencing is scheduled for January 9.