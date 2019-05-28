Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts

Man pleads guilty to possession of over 100 grams of meth

Adam Beliveau Adam Beliveau

Rochester police say drugs were found after he was picked up for an outstanding warrant.

Posted: May 28, 2019 1:42 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man found with 139 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty.

Adam John Beliveau, 39 of Maplewood, was arrested in October 2018 after he was stopped in Rochester on an outstanding warrant. Police say Beliveau was found with numerous baggies of meth.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to 1st degree drug possession. No trial date has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking more showers and storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone3: Charles City storm damage

Image

Threat for Strong Storms Continues

Image

Cleanup efforts begin after tornadoes ripped through region

Image

Tornado Damages Homes and County Buildings

Image

Tornado touches down in Riceville, damages home

Image

Taking a look at the Tornado damage in Lime Springs

Image

Chris' Monday PM Forecast 5/27

Image

Civil War Commemoration on Memorial Day

Image

Afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony

Image

Wreath ceremony remembers those buried at sea

Community Events