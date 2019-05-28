Man pleads guilty to possession of over 100 grams of meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man found with 139 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty.

Adam John Beliveau, 39 of Maplewood, was arrested in October 2018 after he was stopped in Rochester on an outstanding warrant. Police say Beliveau was found with numerous baggies of meth.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to 1st degree drug possession. No trial date has been set.