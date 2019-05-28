ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man found with 139 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty.
Adam John Beliveau, 39 of Maplewood, was arrested in October 2018 after he was stopped in Rochester on an outstanding warrant. Police say Beliveau was found with numerous baggies of meth.
He pleaded guilty Tuesday to 1st degree drug possession. No trial date has been set.
Related Content
- Man pleads guilty to possession of over 100 grams of meth
- Northwood man pleads guilty to meth possession
- Garage-dweller pleads guilty to meth possession
- Kellogg woman pleads guilty to meth possession
- Guilty plea for nearly 300 grams of meth
- Garage-dweller pleads not guilty to meth possession
- Kellogg woman pleads not guilty to meth possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to cocaine possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
Scroll for more content...