MASON CITY, Iowa – A Worth County man pleads guilty over drugs found in a Cerro Gordo County motel.

Joe Coyle, 55 of Manly, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Law enforcement says it found 35 grams of meth, a digital scale, marijuana, 39 white tablets, and unused drug packaging when it searched the Mason City motel room where Coyle was in September 2020.

Coyle is now scheduled to be sentenced on August 23.