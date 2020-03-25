Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man pleads guilty to illegal tattoos in Mason City

Charged with tattooing minors without parent's permission.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 7:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of illegal tattooing is pleading guilty.

Ian Daniel Mcintire, 20 of Johnston, was accused of giving tattoos to people under the age of 18 between September 2019 and January 2020 in Mason City. Authorities say the tattoos were done without the consent of parents.

Mcintire has pleaded guilty to tattooing without a permit and seven counts of tattooing a minor. No sentencing date has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hope Lodge Program Suspended

Image

What to do if you don't have a primary doctor, need Covid-19 test

Image

Governor Issues Stay at Home Executive Order

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/25

Image

Mayor Norton supports Stay at Home order

Image

Stimulus Package: what it means for you?

Image

Coronavirus Increses Racist Incidents Against Asian-Americans

Image

MN Nurse Helping New York Hospital

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donation box for those in need

Community Events