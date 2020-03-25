Man pleads guilty to illegal tattoos in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of illegal tattooing is pleading guilty.

Ian Daniel Mcintire, 20 of Johnston, was accused of giving tattoos to people under the age of 18 between September 2019 and January 2020 in Mason City. Authorities say the tattoos were done without the consent of parents.

Mcintire has pleaded guilty to tattooing without a permit and seven counts of tattooing a minor. No sentencing date has been set.