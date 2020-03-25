MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of illegal tattooing is pleading guilty.
Ian Daniel Mcintire, 20 of Johnston, was accused of giving tattoos to people under the age of 18 between September 2019 and January 2020 in Mason City. Authorities say the tattoos were done without the consent of parents.
Mcintire has pleaded guilty to tattooing without a permit and seven counts of tattooing a minor. No sentencing date has been set.
Related Content
- Man pleads guilty to illegal tattoos in Mason City
- Mason City man to stand trial for illegal tattoos
- Mason City man arrested for running illegal tattoo business
- Mason City man pleads guilty to trespass
- Rochester tattoo shop warns of illegal tattoo health dangers
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to dozens of illegal credit card charges
- Mason City couple pleads guilty to forgery
- Teen pleads guilty to Mason City gunfire
- Accused Mason City burglar pleads not guilty
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to bike theft sting
Scroll for more content...