Man pleads guilty to crashing into Red Wing restaurant

RED WING, Minn. – A man arrested after crashing his vehicle into a southeastern Minnesota restaurant is taking a plea deal.

Donovan Brady Plank, 28 of Red Wing, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Goodhue County District Court to one count of reckless driving. Red Wing police say Plank sped through town at 60 to 70 miles per hour on September 2, eventually crashing into the northeast corner of Liberty’s restaurant on West 3rd Street.

No one was in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

Plank’s sentencing is scheduled for January 21, 2021.