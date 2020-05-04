Man pleads guilty to break-in, random stabbing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After being ruled competent to stand trial, a man pleads guilty to a September burglary and an October stabbing.

David Daniel Galvan, 28 of Anoka and formerly of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday to 1st degree damage to property and 2nd degree assault. He was accused of breaking into a home in the 1200 block of 8 ½ Street SE in Rochester on September 21, 2019. Police say Galvan barricaded himself inside a bedroom before finally surrendering.

He was then arrested for stabbing a random woman on October 8, 2019. Rochester police say the woman was walking with some children in the area of 18th Avenue SW and Folwell Drive SW and protected the children when Galvan approached and stabbed her in the back.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 13 in Olmsted County.