Man pleads guilty to assaulting Congressman Steve King

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Iowa Congressman Steve King.
Blake Gibbins, 27 from Lafayette, CO, entered a guilty plea Monday in Sioux City Federal Court to one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Gibbins confessed to intentionally throwing a cup of water on King on March 22, 2019, at the Mineral City Mill and Grill in Fort Dodge.
Gibbins faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine, and five years of probation. No sentencing date has been set.
