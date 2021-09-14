Man pleads guilty to North Iowa theft of catalytic converters

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is admitting to stealing catalytic converters.

Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, 41 of Mason City, was arrested in July after a 90 mile per hour chase that ended with Mulford being found by law enforcement hiding under a mattress at his home. Authorities say Mulford stole catalytic converters off four vehicles in Clear Lake on February 19 and then stole another off a vehicle in Mason City on February 23.

Mulford has now pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. His sentencing is scheduled for October 27.