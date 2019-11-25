Man pleads guilty to Nora Springs sex abuse

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is pleading guilty to sexually abusing a teen.
Chris Claude Ott, 34, is pleading guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse in Floyd County District Court. He was charged in October with sexually abusing a 15-year-old victim in Nora Springs in 2010. Ott would have been 25 years old when the abuse happened.
A sentencing hearing is now set for January 21, 2020.
