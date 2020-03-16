Clear
Man pleads guilty to Floyd County meth and Cerro Gordo County beating

Mason City man connected to drug backpack and chair leg assault.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 2:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – A Mason City man is pleading guilty to dealing drugs in Floyd County and a violent beating in Cerro Gordo County.

Travis Allen Kummer, 36, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine over a backpack found in April 2019 in Floyd County. The backpack had items used in making meth through the “one-pot” method and authorities say Kummer was found near where the backpack was discarded. His sentencing in this case is set for March 30.

Kummer is also pleading guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury for an October 2019 assault where law enforcement says Kummer punched his victim in the face and then beat the victim with a metal chair leg. Court documents state the victim was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken eye socket that needed surgery. Kummer is scheduled to be sentenced for that on May 4.

