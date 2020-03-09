MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to stab his girlfriend is pleading guilty.
Timothy Purcell King, 53 of Owatonna, was scheduled to stand trial starting Monday for 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats, obstructing the legal process, and domestic assault. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says King threatened to stab his girlfriend on January 16 during an argument on their way back from Rochester.
Deputies say when they tried to arrest King, he resisted and had to be shot with a taser.
King has entered a guilty plea to terrorist threats. His sentencing is set for April 22.
Related Content
- Man pleads guilty to Dodge County knife threat
- Rochester man pleads guilty in knife threat
- Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat
- Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat
- Austin woman pleads guilty to knife threat
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to knife threat
- Austin man pleads not guilty to knife threat
- Austin man pleads guilty to knife-threat at work
- Woman accused of knife threat pleads not guilty
- Dodge County threat sending man to prison
Scroll for more content...