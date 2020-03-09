Man pleads guilty to Dodge County knife threat

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to stab his girlfriend is pleading guilty.

Timothy Purcell King, 53 of Owatonna, was scheduled to stand trial starting Monday for 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats, obstructing the legal process, and domestic assault. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says King threatened to stab his girlfriend on January 16 during an argument on their way back from Rochester.

Deputies say when they tried to arrest King, he resisted and had to be shot with a taser.

King has entered a guilty plea to terrorist threats. His sentencing is set for April 22.