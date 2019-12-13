Man pleads guilty to Byron choking incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man pleads guilty to choking his sister.
Dylan Rio Kaiser, 29 of Dodge Center, was arrested on August 20 in Byron after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Kaiser choked his sister and then stole her vehicle. The sister told deputies that she had been held against her will and hit before Kaiser left.
As part of a plea deal, Kaiser is pleading guilty to domestic assault by strangulation and charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery, stalking, and three counts of domestic assault will be dropped.
Kaiser is scheduled to be sentenced on February 5, 2020.
