Man pleads guilty over 112 grams of marijuana in Mitchell County

OSAGE, Iowa - A guilty plea is entered in a Mitchell County drug arrest.

Michael Dujuan Smith, 25 of Charles City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He was arrested after a March 9 traffic stop on Highway 18, just east of the intersection with March Avenue.

Law enforcement says a 2007 Dodge Durango was pulled over for a broken tail light and the arresting officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search then found 112 grams of marijuana in a small bag behind the backseat. Authorities say Smith, a passenger in the Durango, admitted the marijuana belonged to him.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 5.