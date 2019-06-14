Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man pleads guilty in death of Iowa State golfer

Collin Richards Collin Richards

The man accused of killing a former Iowa State University golfer pleads guilty.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Amy Fleming

STORY COUNTY, Iowa - The man accused of killing a former Iowa State University golfer pleads guilty.
Collin Richards pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the September 17th death of Celia Arozamena.
The Story county attorney says the guilty plea carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Richards was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year in the murder of the former Iowa State golfer. Investigators said Richards told an acquaintance he had "an urge to rape and kill a woman" and that he was living in a homeless encampment near the golf course in Ames, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.


Celia Barquín Arozamena (left), Collin Richards (right).

A sentencing date is set for August 23.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local food banks in need of donations

Image

Buckets on Broadway

Image

Young entrepreneurs show off their skills

Image

Arrest made in Olmsted County murder

Image

Vacant home catches fire in Freeborn County

Image

Austin baseball advances to 3A Semifinals

Image

Hayfield vs. Sacred Heart

Image

Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

Getting a ticket isn't so bad!

Image

Delivering hope to Ronald McDonald House

Community Events