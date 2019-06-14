Man pleads guilty in death of Iowa State golfer

STORY COUNTY, Iowa - The man accused of killing a former Iowa State University golfer pleads guilty.
Collin Richards pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the September 17th death of Celia Arozamena.
The Story county attorney says the guilty plea carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Richards was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year in the murder of the former Iowa State golfer. Investigators said Richards told an acquaintance he had "an urge to rape and kill a woman" and that he was living in a homeless encampment near the golf course in Ames, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.
Celia Barquín Arozamena (left), Collin Richards (right).
A sentencing date is set for August 23.
