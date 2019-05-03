Clear
Man pleads guilty in hammer attack on his wife

Law enforcement says woman suffered a broken jaw after being hit from behind.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man is pleading guilty to beating his wife with a hammer.

Kenneth Alan Hartmark, 45, was arrested after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 2100 block of Eagle Drive NW on January 30 and found a 36-year-old woman unable to speak after being struck from behind by a hammer. Deputies say Hartmark admitted to using methamphetamines and having mental health problems but did not admit to attacking his wife.

Court documents state Hartmark claimed he woke up and found her bleeding.

A search found a hammer with blood on it near where Hartmark had been sleeping. The woman suffered a broken jaw, broken teeth, facial lacerations, and a crushed finger. Authorities say her wounds indicate she had tried to project herself.

Hartmark pleaded guilty Friday to 3rd degree assault and 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for June 17.

