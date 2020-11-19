Man pleads guilty in burning of Minneapolis police station

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to helping set fire to a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest in the days following the death of George Floyd.

Twenty-six-year-old Bryce Michael Williams pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. According to an indictment, he and several others breached a fence around the station on May 28 and Williams helped light a Molotov cocktail which another man carried into the building to start the fire.

The burning of the precinct and dozens of other buildings led the governor to call in the National Guard to stop the unrest.