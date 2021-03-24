Man pleads guilty in Winnebago County trailer rampage

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of busting up a trailer with a baseball bat is pleading guilty.

Juan Dejesus Vazquez Alcaraz, 36 of Laurens, took a deal and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree burglary for the incident on October 4, 2020, in Buffalo Center.

Witnesses said Vazquez Alcaraz used a bat to break into a trailer in the 500 block of 3rd Street SW, smashed items inside, and broke the door frame leading to the bedroom before leaving. Law enforcement says someone else was inside the trailer during Alcaraz’ rampage.

He is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 in Winnebago County District Court.