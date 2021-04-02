Man pleads guilty in Winnebago County collision that injured six

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man has pleaded guilty to causing a head-on crash that seriously injured six people.

Michael Scott Olsen, 22, of Lake Mills, has taken a plea deal for the January 1, 2019, collision where his pickup truck smashed into a car around 2:21 a.m. on 120th Avenue, about five miles northwest of Forest City.

Authorities say the crash caused serious injuries to Maya Barrientes, Taylor Pattison, Alex Fritze, Kayla Kittleson, Carter Hammervold, and Cole MIllsap.

Olsen has now pleaded guilty to three counts of serious injury by vehicle. Eleven other criminal charges will be dismissed.

Olsen’s sentencing is scheduled for May 25.