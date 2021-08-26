Man pleads guilty in Rochester hospital stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for stabbing his wife at St. Marys Hospital is pleading guilty.

Augustino Soro Nasona, 59 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday morning to one count of first-degree assault. Authorities say he stabbed his wife four times in the St. Marys employee cafeteria on May 29, 2019. Police say Nasona slashed at someone who tried to stop his attack and Nasona was eventually subdued by a Mayo Clinic security officer and another man in the cafeteria.

Nasona had pleaded not guilty in July 2019 and was originally set to stand trial in February 2020, but that was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for October 4.