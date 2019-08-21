Clear
Man pleads guilty in NE Iowa woman's cannon malfunction death

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 7:27 AM

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — A man charged in the death of a woman hit in northeast Iowa by fragments from a homemade cannon has pleaded guilty.

Delaware County District Court records say 31-year-old Max Fenton entered the written plea Friday to aggravated misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter. Court records say that if the judge accepts the plea at a hearing scheduled for Oct. 29, Fenton will be sentenced that day.

The improvised cannon was made from the sawed-off barrel of a .50-caliber black powder rifle and was supposed to serve as a noisemaker. Authorities say the rear of the barrel "blew out" in Greeley the night of July 2, 2016, sending fragments toward where 55-year-old Lori Heims was sitting, hitting her in the head. She died later at a hospital.

