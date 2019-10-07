Man pleads guilty in Austin backseat assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man has agreed to a plea deal over an alleged sexual assault.
Devontay Latreze Garrett, 25 of Mankato, pleaded guilty Monday to 5th degree assault for an incident on February 24, 2018. Austin police say Garrett attacked a woman after forcing her into the backseat of a car, stopping only when someone opened one of the car doors and the woman escaped. Garrett was accused of choking the woman, slamming her head into the door, and pulling her pants down to her knees.
Charges of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct and another count of 5th degree assault will likely be dismissed as part of this plea deal. Garrett’s sentencing is set for January 9, 2020.
