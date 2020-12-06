Man pleads guilty in Albert Lea shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a July shooting in Freeborn County/.

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr., 42 of Eden Prairie, has pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd degree assault. The Albert Lea Police Department says Barrientos shot a man on July 16 at an address on Gene Avenue. Investigators say the victim was shot during an argument, with the bullet entering the left shoulder and breaking the bone before exiting the body and hitting the victim’s left cheek, leaving a large bruise.

Authorities say Barrientos discovered his SUV had been shot up the morning of July 16 and said he knew who did it. Barrientos was arrested on July 20.

His sentencing is now set for February 4, 2021.