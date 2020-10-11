Man pleads guilty for stolen SUV found in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a stolen SUV recovered in Fillmore County.

Jeremy Lee Bobo, 42, was arrested on April 22 and charged with six crimes. He’s now pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property and his sentencing is scheduled for December 7.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report of an SUV stolen in Wisconsin that had been traced through cell phone data to rural Lanesboro. Investigators located the vehicle parked behind the Green Gables Inn.

After watching the SUV, authorities say they saw Bobo and a woman approaching it and took them both into custody. Investigators say keys to the SUV were found on the woman but criminal charges against her were eventually dismissed.