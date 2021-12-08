Man pleads guilty for collision that killed a Rochester teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a collision that killed a Rochester teenager.

Sterling Royce Haukom, 35 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation-operating a vehicle with negligence.

He was arrested on February 23 after a two-vehicle crash on 8th Avenue SE near Lincoln School. The other driver, 18-year-old Erika Cruz, died from injuries sustained in the collision. Rochester police say Haukom was speeding, smelled of alcohol. And after the crash his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred.

No sentencing date has been set but court documents state the maximum penalty facing Haukom is 10 years in prison.