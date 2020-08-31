Man plans 200 mile run across the state of Minnesota

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Minneapolis resident Mikah Meyer will be running 200 miles across Minnesota, from the South Dakota border all the way to Wisconsin. The run will highlight a cause that's very important for him.

What started as a way to lose a few pounds quickly became a full-fledged hobby for Meyer.

"When this quarantine happened I was stuck in my apartment for two weeks and sort of going stir crazy and just started running every day and it really rejuvenated my interest in it," said Meyer.

This afternoon, he was in Forest City to pick up his camper, which he will be sleeping in along the route. He'll definitely need the rest on this endurance-testing run.

"I've been running an average of seven miles every other day for the past five months and this is going to be six miles per day on average, so I'm going to be doubling what my knees and my legs are used to."

Meyer wants to promote his initiative called Outside Safe Space, promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community as they enjoy the outdoors.

"Sometimes our culture can be a little unwelcoming to certain demographics and so the goal of this is to show all the people who are welcoming and help them communicate that, so people feel more welcome to come and enjoy the great outdoors."

He wants others in the gay community to feel comfortable exploring the nation's parks without having to worry about what other people think.

"I was on a two week backpacking trip in Alaska and only a week into it did I find out one of the people in my group didn't really like gay people and so that was a part of myself that I sort of had to censor and worried about him finding out and how he would react."