Man pinned under car

One man is injured in Southeast Rochester after car fell off a jack.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 10:44 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One man is injured in Southeast Rochester after a car fell off a jack. According to Rochester Fire Department they responded to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE, at 7p.m. Friday. When they arrived on scene the victim had been rescued by bystanders, but was badly injured and needed to be taken to the hospital with a chest injury. The extent of the victims injuries is not known.

