Man on sex offender registry wanted by authorities in north Iowa

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities are looking for help to locate a man who has multiple warrants out of Hancock county and is on the sex offender registry, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
The man is 46-year-old David Banak. He is 5-foot-8, 178 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to court documents, Banak has multiple felony convictions in north Iowa, including being sentenced to probation for sexual abuse in Winnebago County in 2005.
In Hancock County, he pled guilty to domestic abuse in 2017 and was arrested for domestic abuse again in 2018. An arrest warrant was issued in June of 2018 for his arrest, according to documents.
Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Banak is asked to call 641-923-2621.
