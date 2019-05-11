Man of many aliases pleads guilty to attacking a woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man known by four names is pleading guilty to one count of domestic assault.
Cesar Ruben Rios, 34 of Austin, was arrested in January and accused of slamming a woman’s head against a wall and choking her until she passed out. The victim also claims Rios threated to have her and her children killed if she reported the attack.
Rios was originally charged with five felonies but pleaded guilty to only one. No sentencing date has been set.
Court documents say Rios is also known by the names Silvestre Cantu, Marcos Torres, and Cesar Ruben Rios-Rodriguez.
