Man now facing two sex crime trials in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of sex crimes in 2013 and 2021 now has two separate trials scheduled.

Vincente Ramon Martinez, 41 of Glenville, was first arrested in Freeborn County in 2019 and charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators say the sexual abuse happened in 2013 and involved a victim under the age of 13.

Martinez was then charged in May 2021 with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Law enforcement says Martinez was living in an Albert Lea hotel when he offered a woman a ride home. Authorities say he then sexually assaulted the woman.

Martinez’ trial on the 2013 charges is scheduled to begin on October 5 and the trial for the 2021 offenses is set to start September 21. Both trials will be conducted in Freeborn County District Court.

Martinez remains in the Freeborn County Jail on $300,000 bond.