Man missing from Cannon Falls

Richard Sanders
Richard Sanders

Last seen walking away from mobile home park on February 2.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 12:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Richard Glen Sanders, 37, was last seen for sure leaving the Oak Lane Mobile Home Park in Cannon Falls on foot between 9 am and 10 am on February 2. Investigators say they believe Sanders has no money, no phone, and no vehicle. Sanders may have been seen walking west on Highway 19 near 40th Avenue Way.

He is described as a white male, 5’11’’ tall and weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. When he vanished, Sanders was wearing a camouflage coat, jeans, and green shoes. He has tattoos on his left arm and left leg.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says it is concerned for Sanders’ well-being.

Anyone with information on Sanders is asked to call 651-385-3155 or dial 911.

