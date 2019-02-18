Man makes wooden boxes for pediatric cancer patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Meet two families living states way who are connected by a deadly disease, the Mayo Clinic, and the generosity of one man. It's a story you'll only see here on KIMT News 3.

It all began a few years ago when Joseph Davis's wife was diagnosed with cancer. The Kansas couple frequently made trips to Mayo Clinic. It was during one of those trips Davis knew he had to give back to the clinic for all they had done to help his family. Davis then turned to his passion for woodworking.

Davis handcrafts boxes, each of them taking around 6-hours to construct. They are part of the Beads of Courage program, where kids receive beads for every step along the way in their journey to beat cancer. Instead of putting the beads on a string or wearing them around their neck, kids can store their beads in the wooden boxes and play with the toy on top.

"We had a bunch of toys around the house that had been for our grandkids and we found Mickey Mouse. My wife said, Hey, why don't you put that on one of the boxes. He was the first one I put on one of the boxes and consequently it has grown to this," explained Davis. On a recent trip to Mayo Clinic Davis met a young boy and his family, who had received a wooden box. KIMT News 3 was there as Katy and Martijn Bos, and their 4-year-old son Christian who is battling leukemia, met Davis.

"It's heartwarming. It's heartwarming. It's a beautiful momento for his journey. For somebody to do that... It's just...thank you," exclaimed the Bos family.