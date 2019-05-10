Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man, 90, killed in 2-vehicle crash south of Austin Full Story

Man loses part of an arm in Des Moines workplace accident

Authorities say a man lost part of an arm in an accident at a Des Moines tire recycling facility.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 9:47 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man lost part of an arm in an accident at a Des Moines tire recycling facility.

The accident occurred Thursday morning at Liberty Tire Recycling. Des Moines Fire Lt. Chris Clement the man suffered a partial amputation from the elbow down after being caught in a machine. His name hasn't been released.

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa's Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the facility $27,500 after a 2016 accident. The fine was reduced later to $12,250 and two of the six serious violations alleged were dropped.

The Des Moines operation is one of 24 production facilities for Pittsburgh-based Liberty Tire. Company spokesman Don Meyer said Friday that Liberty Tire is "deeply saddened at the injury" suffered by the employee. He says company officials are working with local authorities "to help ensure the effectiveness of our safety standards and practices."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Great Friday for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener!

Image

Boats loads of excitement for fishing opener

Image

How the Minnesota DNR stops zebra mussels

Image

Buntenbach named AMC's Player of the Year

Image

Anglers are ready for the MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Art Behind Bars

Image

Homelessness & Affordable housing

Image

Albert Lea is the place to be

Image

600 Volunteers Helping Out

Image

94-year-old continues to volunteer at Mayo Clinic

Community Events