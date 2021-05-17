Man killed in Rochester after being struck by vehicle; 1 person facing charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 48-year-old man was killed Saturday night after he was struck by a vehicle.

The crash happened at 10:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of 20th St. SE.

CPR was performed at the scene but the victim, 48-year-old Joseph Rodriguez, later died from his injuries.

The suspect in the case, 41-year-old Will Hanson, had methamphetamine in his vehicle and is in custody. Police said he showed evidence he may have been under the influence.

Hanson is facing charges of criminal vehicular operation homicide, fourth-degree DWI, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.