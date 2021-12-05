Man killed in Iowa deer hunting accident

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a fatal deer hunting accident Saturday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Nathan Allen Sharpnack of Winterset was taking part in a deer drive on the Whitebreast Arm of Lake Red Rock with a large group of hunters when he was fatally shot around 2:45 pm Saturday.

An investigation is underway into this death and an autopsy is pending at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

The Iowa DNR says it would like to remind hunters of the following safety tips:

- Treat every firearm as if it is loaded

- Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction

- Know your intended target and its surroundings

- Do not touch the trigger of the gun until you're ready to shoot