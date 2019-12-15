Clear

Man killed by police in north Minneapolis

Officers say he fired at them after a brief standoff.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 11:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Minneapolis police say officers have shot and killed a man after he fired a gunshot toward them.

Police spokesman John Elder says officers were responding to a report of domestic assault at a Minneapolis home early Sunday when they learned a shot had been fired inside the house. Elder says that after officers arrived, a brief standoff occurred with a man who was in the home.

He eventually agreed to come outside. But Elder says that as the man was leaving, he fired toward police. Officers then returned fire. None of the officers were injured. The man died at a hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
A cold Saturday night. Warmer temps on the horizon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawks play final game at the Old Barn

Image

Learning the snowmobile prerequisites

Image

Mason City youth hockey plays final game at The Barn

Image

HVL/Three Rivers Showdown highlights part two

Image

Saturday's basketball highlights from the HVL/Three Rivers Challenge

Image

Century boy's hockey wins home opener against Mankato West

Image

Christmas Anonymous gives back to local families

Image

Wreath-laying ceremony honors veterans

Image

Seans Weather 12/14

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Community Events