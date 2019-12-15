Man killed by police in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Minneapolis police say officers have shot and killed a man after he fired a gunshot toward them.

Police spokesman John Elder says officers were responding to a report of domestic assault at a Minneapolis home early Sunday when they learned a shot had been fired inside the house. Elder says that after officers arrived, a brief standoff occurred with a man who was in the home.

He eventually agreed to come outside. But Elder says that as the man was leaving, he fired toward police. Officers then returned fire. None of the officers were injured. The man died at a hospital.