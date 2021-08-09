Man jailed on $25,000 bond for attacking his neighbor in Northwood

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man is being held in the Worth County Jail on $25,000 bond after a weekend confrontation with a neighbor.

Rodney Alvin Bakkum, 52 of Northwood, was arrested Saturday evening and is facing charges of first-degree burglary and simple assault.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of 9th Avenue N in Northwood around 7:30 pm Saturday. The alleged victim and several witnesses said Bakkum started pounding on his neighbor’s door. The victim says when he opened the door, Bakkum started yelling at him and punching him in the face. The victim says they ended up fighting on the front yard until Bakkum returned to his apartment.