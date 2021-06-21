Man jailed after lengthy pursuit in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 28-year-old man is facing felony eluding charges after a lengthy early-morning pursuit throughout Mason City.

Daniel Hicks, of Easton, Maryland, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after he led authorities on a vehicle and foot chase while under the influence.

Deputies attempted to pull Hicks over when he fled in his vehicle before the car became immobilized and he fled on foot.

Authorities said he showed signs of drug use and said he had taken four Xanax and had a fresh puncture mark from a hypodermic needle.

He's facing charges of felony eluding, OWI and multiple traffic violations.