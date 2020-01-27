Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man involved in I-90 crash last week remains in critical condition

A man who suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash Thursday morning on I-90 remains in critical condition.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 11:27 AM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:30 AM

A man who suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash Thursday morning on I-90 remains in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Thomas Rodengen, of Lewiston, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. As of Monday morning, he was still listed in critical condition.

The Minnesota State Patrol said an SUV was traveling westbound when it went through the median near mile marker 229 and a semi then hit the driver's side of the SUV.

The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Vladymyr Kozub, of Hallandale Beach, Florida, was not injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
A calm but cloudy forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Not a lot of sun, but staying above average

Image

Sean Weather 1/26

Image

Celebrating the Chinese New Year with a tea party

Image

Ranked Choice Voting

Image

Hitting the slopes with the Rochester Nordic Ski team

Image

High school students take part in fire training

Image

Sean Weather 1/25

Image

Ustby breaks school's scoring record as Lourdes defeats Caledonia

Image

Century boy's hockey falls at home to Hastings

Community Events