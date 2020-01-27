Man involved in I-90 crash last week remains in critical condition

A man who suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash Thursday morning on I-90 remains in critical condition.
The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Thomas Rodengen, of Lewiston, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. As of Monday morning, he was still listed in critical condition.
The Minnesota State Patrol said an SUV was traveling westbound when it went through the median near mile marker 229 and a semi then hit the driver's side of the SUV.
The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Vladymyr Kozub, of Hallandale Beach, Florida, was not injured.
