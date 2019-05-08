Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bystanders help rescue elderly woman after vehicle plunges into Albert Lea's Fountain Lake Full Story

Man injured in pickup truck crash south of Rochester

State Patrol says truck hydroplaned into the ditch.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARION, Minn. – A Wisconsin man is hurt Wednesday morning in an Olmsted County crash.

It happened just before 9 am on Highway 52 south of Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steffan Douglas LIss, 26 of Stevens Point, WI, was driving south when his pickup truck hydroplaned through the median, crossed the northbound lanes and went into the ditch.

Liss suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says Liss was wearing his seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Soldiers Field Track To Be Resurfaced

Image

Vehicle removed from Fountain Lake

Image

Driver Rescued from Fountain Lake

Image

Vehicle being pulled from Albert Lea's Fountain Lake

Image

Authorities respond to vehicle in Fountain Lake

Image

City against Alliant increase

Image

City of Mason City against Alliant rate hike

Image

Tracking Moderate to Heavy Rainfall for the Day

Image

Ride-share drivers going on strike Wednesday

Image

Rallying to get paid

Community Events