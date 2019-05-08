Man injured in pickup truck crash south of Rochester

MARION, Minn. – A Wisconsin man is hurt Wednesday morning in an Olmsted County crash.

It happened just before 9 am on Highway 52 south of Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steffan Douglas LIss, 26 of Stevens Point, WI, was driving south when his pickup truck hydroplaned through the median, crossed the northbound lanes and went into the ditch.

Liss suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says Liss was wearing his seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.