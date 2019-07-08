Man injured in NE Iowa fireworks explosion; officer treated, too

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man was hospitalized after a fireworks explosion in northeast Iowa.
The explosion occurred Saturday afternoon at a mobile home park in New Hampton. The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office says the man was setting off fireworks, and they ignited flammable material in his shed, causing the blast.
The 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital. His name hasn't been released. A police officer who responded to the scene was treated for smoke inhalation.
