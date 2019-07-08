Clear

Man injured in NE Iowa fireworks explosion; officer treated, too

Authorities say a man was hospitalized after a fireworks explosion in northeast Iowa.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 12:15 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 12:17 PM

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man was hospitalized after a fireworks explosion in northeast Iowa.

The explosion occurred Saturday afternoon at a mobile home park in New Hampton. The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office says the man was setting off fireworks, and they ignited flammable material in his shed, causing the blast.

The 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital. His name hasn't been released. A police officer who responded to the scene was treated for smoke inhalation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Family Promise

Image

Overnight fire at Greene lumberyard

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to the Work Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday

Image

Two North Iowa sisters raise butterflies

Image

North Iowa Youth Center celebrates 21 years

Image

Charley Western Trail replacement bridge update

Image

People in Rochester celebrate the World Cup win

Image

Summer camp builds lasting change in Pine Island

Image

Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.

Community Events