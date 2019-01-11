Man injured in Mower County explosion and fire

LEROY, Minn. – An explosion and fire Thursday afternoon leaves a man with burns to his right arm and chest.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported hearing an explosion around 2 pm and seeming smoke coming from a detached garaged in the 500 block of Main Street E in LeRoy. Daniel Bartel, 63, was apparently doing some electrical work in the garage when the explosion happened.

Pedro Padron, 32, was installing some drywall at nearby home when he heard the explosion and saw a flaming Bartel get out of the garage. Padron says he helped put out the flames on Bartel and then removed some items from the garage, including multiple fuel cans.

The LeRoy Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze. Bartel was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.