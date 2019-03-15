Clear
Man injured in Chatfield semi collision

State Patrols says brakes failed at an intersection.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 3:17 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHATFIELD, Minn. – A Winona man is hurt after colliding with a semi in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Julio Cesar Reyes, 21 of Winona, was approaching Highway 30 intersection in Chatfield when his brakes malfunctioned, Reyes entered the intersection and crash with the semi driven by Michael Donald Kleiboer, 40 of Decorah, Iowa.
Reyes was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Kleiboer was not harmed.

This collision happened just after 12 pm Friday.

Community Events