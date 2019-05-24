Clear

Man injured during line explosion while working on Lake Zumbro dredge project

A man was injured during the Lake Zumbro dredge project when a line blew and he was thrown from the barge into the water.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man was injured during the Lake Zumbro dredge project when a line blew and he was thrown from the barge into the water.

The victim, 25-year-old Zachary Kubal, of Wisconsin, suffered some deformation to his left arm and wrist during Wednesday's explosion.

Authorities said the team was pumping mud from the bottom of the lake through the dredge and encountered a leak on the line they were working on.

While the crew was tending to the leak, the line blew up, and Kubal was hit so hard he was blown off the barge, authorities said.

Because the blow was so powerful with mud and water everywhere, people on the scene did not immediately know Kubal was thrown into the water.

He was wearing a life jacket and was believed to have been knocked unconscious for a time during the explosion.

Kubal was taken by boat to the Sandy Point Boat Landing where a Mayo ambulance was waiting. He was then taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

