Man in distress rescued from Bear Creek Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters rescued a man from Bear Creek Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the creek near 400 8th Avenue SE around 3:30 pm about a floating man in distress and needing help. Four Rochester fire companies responded and the first engine to arrive quickly located the victim. Using a personal flotation device, they walked into the moving water and, with the aid of Rochester police officers, brought the man to safety.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

The Rochester Fire Department says all firefighters receive basic swift water rescue training; RFD members have the ability to perform land-based swift water rescues or rescue victims by entering the water. All first-response fire units are equipped with swift-water rescue gear, which includes dry-suits, floating ropes, personal flotation devices, and other rescue equipment; RFD also has 3 rescue boats ready to be deployed.