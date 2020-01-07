Man in custody for Waseca police shooting has long criminal history

WASECA, Minn. – The man in custody for the shooting of Waseca police officer Arik Matson has a long criminal history that includes a conviction for accessory to murder.

Tyler Robert Janosvky, 37 of Waseca, has convictions dating all the way back to 2000, according to online court records. Those include:

- Two years of supervised probation for a 2000 DWI conviction in Blue Earth County.

- 91 days of conditional confinement and five years of supervised probation for a 2001 terroristic threats conviction in Watonwan County.

- 18 months of confinement, with credit for 365 days already served, for a 2002 terroristic threats conviction in Watonwan County.

- Three years and six months of confinement, with credit for 365 days already served, for a 2002 conviction for accessory after the fact to 2nd degree murder in Waseca County.

- 90 days of confinement and one year of unsupervised probation for a 2005 theft of services conviction in Stearns County.

- Two years and seven months confinement for a 2006 drug conviction in Stearns County.

- One year and 11 months in prison for a 2007 conviction for attempt to manufacture methamphetamine in Watonwan County.

- One year and 9 months in prison, with credit for 324 days already served, for 2009 drug possession conviction in Stearns County.

- Eight years and four months in prison, with credit for 94 days already served, for a 2010 2nd degree drug conviction in Benton County.

- Five years in prison, with credit for 246 days already served, for a 2017 1st degree burglary conviction in Otter Tail County.

There was also a Waseca County warrant out for Janovsky for 1st degree manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of meth precursors, possession of ammunition or a firearm as someone convicted of a crime of violence, two counts of 5th degree drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, a probation check on Janovsky happened on December 13, 2019, at his home in Waseca. Authorities say Janovsky was not there but equipment for an apparent meth lab was found in duffle bags in his basement. Investigators say a loaded handgun was also found as well as over 200 pills of various drugs in a safe in the garage, along with 30 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Court documents state 893 pseudoephedrine pills were also located in the basement and eight grams of meth were found in Janovsky’s home. A warrant for Janovsky’s arrest was issued on December 27, 2019.

Law enforcement say Janovsky suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds Monday night in the same incident where Officer Matson was shot and “gravely injured.”