Man in Rochester hotel standoff pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man arrested after a five-hour standoff with Rochester police is pleading guilty.

Nathan Joel Titus, 39, was arrested on August 2 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, and three counts of domestic assault.

Police say they were called to the Extended Stay America hotel on Wood Lake Drive SE around 3 pm. The hotel manager reported hearing a female screaming “stop,” “get off me,” and “don’t point the gun at my face.”

Officers evacuated a part of the hotel and say they tried to communicate with Titus in a hotel room by using the phone and talking through the door. Investigators say Titus would not respond and members of the police department’s Emergency Response Unit forced open the door around 8 pm and arrested him. Police say they found a 35-year-old female victim in the hotel room with injuries.

Titus has now entered a guilty plea to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for November 30.