Man in Mason City standoff is sentenced

Pleaded guilty to domestic abuse.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 2:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A three-hour standoff with law enforcement in downtown Mason City has resulted in a jail sentence.

Mark Edward Torres, 45 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault-2nd offense and been ordered to spend 28 days in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. He must also undergo a substance abuse evaluation, follow all treatment recommendations, and enroll in the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.

Torres was arrested on April 11 after Mason City police responded to a disturbance where the victim suffered minor injuries. Officers say Torres refused to leave an apartment and told them he had a gun and would use it. Sections of the building were evacuated before Torres eventually surrendered to authorities.

