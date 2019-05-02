Clear

Man imprisoned for sex assault of runaway Iowa teen

Posted: May. 2, 2019 7:41 AM

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who'd run away from her Iowa home.

Dodge County District Court records say 38-year-old Joe Lockett was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years to 20 years and a day. Lockett had pleaded guilty in January after taking a plea deal.

The Fremont Tribune reports that Lockett was arrested in October 2018 after a traffic stop in Fremont. Lockett told officers that the girl with him was a friend of his daughter. But a court document says the girl actually was a runaway from Iowa.

The document says she told officers that Lockett was attempting to prostitute her out.

