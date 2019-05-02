FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who'd run away from her Iowa home.
Dodge County District Court records say 38-year-old Joe Lockett was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years to 20 years and a day. Lockett had pleaded guilty in January after taking a plea deal.
The Fremont Tribune reports that Lockett was arrested in October 2018 after a traffic stop in Fremont. Lockett told officers that the girl with him was a friend of his daughter. But a court document says the girl actually was a runaway from Iowa.
The document says she told officers that Lockett was attempting to prostitute her out.
Related Content
- Man imprisoned for sex assault of runaway Iowa teen
- Iowa man imprisoned for neglect of wife's disabled daughter
- Iowa man's sex assault charges dropped; judge blames prosecutor
- Authorities say DNA matches man to 4 Iowa sex assaults
- Iowa couple imprisoned for abuse of disabled woman
- 2 Iowa men charged in home-invasion robbery, sex assault
- Man whose twin baby girls had broken bones is imprisoned
- Osage man sentenced for assaulting a teen
- Kansas teen pleads guilty to North Iowa assault
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge