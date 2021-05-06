Man hurt in pickup/semi collision in Dodge County

WEST CONCORD, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup/semi collision in Dodge County Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 56/State Street and County Road 24/Concord Street. Mcintire Joseph Borneke, 29 of Waseca, was westbound in a truck and Russell Scurlock, 76 of Owatonna, was driving east in a semi. The collision left a passenger in Borneke’s truck injured.

Brian Dean Urban, 32 of St. Charles, was taken to St. Marys Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The West Concord Fire Department and Dodge County Ambulance assisted at the scene.