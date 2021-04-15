Man hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle is pleading guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of ingesting some drugs while in a stolen vehicle is pleading guilty.

Jeremy Lee Bobo, 43 of Winona, was arrested on December 27, 2020. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Bobo was found in a vehicle that had been reported stolen the day before. Court documents state Bobo was found in the parked vehicle in the 8400 block of Providence Road NW and he was taken to St. Marys Hospital after his medical condition got worse.

Bobo pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of theft and one count of DWI. His sentencing is scheduled for June 7.